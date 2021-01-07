NEW YORK — Reed Smith LLP RECENTLY announced the promotion class of 61 lawyers worldwide, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Thirty-one associates and counsel advanced to partner; 30 associates advanced to counsel.
Patrick Yingling, formerly of Clearfield, was advanced to partner.
The new partners are located in 11 Reed Smith offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Asia, and are members of 17 practices. Of the 31 new partners, 42% are women and the class is 22% diverse. New counsel are located in 14 offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Asia and Europe, and are members of 17 practices. Women comprise 37% of the new counsel and the class is 14% diverse.
“We are exceptionally proud of this class of promotes and it is gratifying to see our talented attorneys advance each year,” said Casey Ryan, Reed Smith’s Global Head of Legal Personnel and a member of the firm’s Senior Management Team. “These promotions result from their outstanding legal skills, dedicated client service, high levels of productivity and strong firm citizenship. They have each made valuable contributions to the success of our business, and we are confident they will continue to do so.”
Yingling is a member of the Appellate group. He is experienced in matters before the US Supreme Court and has successfully briefed and argued cases nationwide. His practice encompasses a range of substantive areas, including financial services and commercial disputes of all kinds.
Yingling has obtained numerous pro bono wins for clients in the areas of LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, veteran rights, mental health, anti-corruption, and democracy. He also edits and publishes the Third Circuit Bar Association’s newsletter On Appeal.
Yingling grew up in Clearfield, and graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 2003, received his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University in 2007 and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 2011. Yingling works out of Reed Smith’s Chicago office.