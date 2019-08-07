Clearfield County League on Social Services recently welcomed new Executive Officer Mary Jones, and thanked outgoing Executive Officer Jackie Syktich.
The League thanks Syktich for her years of service and for her enthusiasm for children and families. Two of the agency accomplishments that Syktich was ost proud of during her tenure as were reaching out to serve local families and becoming the grant holder for the Early Learning Resource Center for Region 2.
Syktich transitioned to a consultant role in order to pursue a personal business venture as the owner and administrator of Nelson’s Golden Years, and to spend more time with her family. Syktich now serves as a volunteer on the CCLSS Board of Directors, as she had in the past.
Jones joined the League team full time on June 24. Jones was most recently at Indiana University of Pennsylvania at Punxsutawney where she was the program coordinator for the clinical medical assistant program and JeffTech, where she served in the practical nursing department.
Previously, Jones was the academic dean at DuBois Business College for many years. She has a Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Albany and a Master’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Clearfield County League on Social Services was founded in 1974 and began serving children and families through a variety of programs offered throughout the years, including Child Care Information Services, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, Rollercoasters, Children First and Safe Haven Visitation and Exchange Program. The Clearfield County League on Social Services is the grant holder for the Early Learning Resource Center for Region 2, which encompasses Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Warren counties.
The Early Learning Resource Center is the hub for Child Care Works, Pennsylvania’s subsidized child care program, and Keystone STARS, the quality rating system that promotes quality improvement in early learning and development programs and school-age child care. CCLSS offers the Child and Adult Care Food Program, which provides reimbursement for healthy meals and snacks to licensed child care providers and approved relative providers.