HARRISBURG — Riverview Bank and Its Operating Divisions of CBT Bank and Citizens Neighborhood Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Children’s Aid Society Clearfield County as a part of a large giving allocation of $200,000 through the Education Improvement Tax Credit program.
The funds will support the organization in its mission to identify and provide services to improve the lives of children and their families.
Riverview Bank and Its Operating Divisions is a participate in Pennsylvania’s Education Improvement Tax Credit program. The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible businesses when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations. The credits allow companies to reinvest that money back into the local communities they serve.
Riverview Bank and its operating divisions will support more than 40 EITC approved nonprofit organizations through the program allocation, providing $200,000 back to our local communities within 12 counties of Pennsylvania.