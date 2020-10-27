HARRISBURG — The former Clearfield Bank and Trust, also known as CBT Bank, will begin operating as Riverview Bank starting on Jan. 1 of the new year.
Riverview Financial Corporation has announced a companywide brand consolidation and a divisional name change initiative that will occur by the end of 2020.
The name change will primarily affect offices in the bank’s western Pennsylvania footprint where it currently operates as CBT Bank and Citizens Neighborhood Bank. Beginning in 2021 all banking offices will operate as Riverview Bank.
According to bank leadership the name change will reflect the bank’s existing internal processes, culture, and philosophy outwardly under a unified brand name. Riverview Bank and its operating divisions have effectively operated as one bank for several years, and this change is in name only.
The bank will continue to deliver the same community banking experience with local customer service and decision-making across Pennsylvania’s neighborhoods under one unified brand without changes to procedures, processes, products, or services.
“The transition to one name, Riverview Bank, is an opportunity for our customers, the communities we serve, as well as the bank. Customers will recognize their bank and the ability to transact banking business in many locations as they travel throughout our multi-county footprint. We have operated as one bank for years, and this change will allow us to demonstrate our commitment to the communities we serve and our values under one name, Riverview Bank,” said President & CEO Brett Fulk.
“We will continue to serve our customers with the highest level of customer service, and while positive customer impact was the catalyst for this change, the bank will experience enhanced operating efficiencies as a result.”