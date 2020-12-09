CLEARFIELD — Thomas A. Carnevale, M.D., obstetrician and gynecologist, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of Penn Highlands Clearfield effective July 1, 2020.
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Carnevale as Chair of our Board, which remains committed to the mission of Penn Highlands Healthcare and the communities we serve,” said Rhonda Halstead, PH Clearfield president. “Dr. Carnevale is a longtime Clearfield resident and a physician who brings extensive experience and leadership.” Carnevale also serves on the PH Healthcare parent board.
Carnevale said, “I am honored to chair the board of Penn Highlands Clearfield. My fellow board members and I are proud of our management team’s accomplishments as we work to offer greater access to high-quality healthcare to Clearfield and our surrounding communities. We look forward to the future for Penn Highlands Clearfield.”
Carnevale has been a member of the Board of Directors of Penn Highlands Healthcare parent board since 2011 and the PH Clearfield board since 2010. He has served as board secretary, treasurer and vice-chair for the hospital. Carnevale is on medical staff at PH Clearfield and PH DuBois, has served on several committees and leadership positions including President and Vice President of the PH Clearfield Medical Staff, and served as the past Medical Director of the Obstetrics Department.