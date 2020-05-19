Burns & Burns Insurance recently partnered with MMG Insurance to donate to local organizations that would benefit from a little extra financial help during this unprecedented situation.
The organization teamed up to donate to the Bradford Friendship Table, Meals on Wheels in New Castle, Living Bread Ministries in Clearfield, the Erie County Department of Health for COVID-19 testing, and provided a pizza dinner for the staff of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania, in Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.