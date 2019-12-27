As previously announced, Mark D. Breakey, CNB Bank Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, will retire from CNB Bank effective Dec. 31.
Breakey joined CNB Bank in 1991 as vice president/business development officer for the bank’s St. Marys market area. Since that time, he has held the positions of senior vice president/senior lender, senior vice president/credit administration, executive vice president/chief credit officer, and his current role as senior executive vice president, chief risk officer.
Under Breakey’s leadership, the bank has consistently enhanced shareholder value due to its strong credit quality, including an extraordinarily low ratios of net loan charge offs to average loans. During his 28 years, the bank’s loan portfolio has grown from approximately $100 million to over $2.8 billion.
In regard to his upcoming retirement, Breakey stated, “Being a part of CNB’s growth has given me such a fulfilling career. I’ll miss all of the customers and employees that have become great friends over the past 28 years.”
Breakey has offered his expertise to the community by leading the $2.5 million capital campaign for the Clearfield YMCA, where he was president of the board of directors for ten years. He has also been involved in a number of organizations, which include the Clearfield Kiwanis Club where he served as president, and was also a founding board member of the Downtown Clearfield Business District Authority. Additionally, he served as president of Robert Morris Associates of State College, an organization that promotes excellence in commercial lending.
In July, 2003, Breakey was appointed to the PSU Graduate School Alumni Society Board of Directors for a two-year term as a representative for Penn State Erie, The Behrend College. As a member of this board, Breakey provided guidance and leadership in forging relationships with the Penn State Alumni and the means to bring them together for the enrichment of Penn State’s graduate community.
Breakey currently serves as chairman of the loan committee for the North Central PA Regional Development and Planning Commission and was previously secretary of the Clearly Ahead Development Corporation. He is also on the board of directors of the Clearfield Educational Foundation for Lock Haven Clearfield Campus.
Originally from Johnsonburg, Breakey graduated from Johnsonburg Area High School. He earned a B.A. in English literature from the Pennsylvania State University in 1980, and in 1994, he attained his M.B.A. from Penn State. In addition, Breakey graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Commercial Banking and graduated with honors from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware. He has also taught numerous courses for the PBA, Erie Business College, and Penn State DuBois business program.
Breakey resides in Clearfield with his wife, Laurie, and they have three daughters.