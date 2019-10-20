Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory of Clearfield and Curwensville has announced that Seth A. Beardsley has received his funeral director license.
Beardsley recently completed his 12-month internship at the funeral home following his graduation from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in September 2018.
“My internship was an overall great experience. I learned a lot about the aspects of funeral service, but more importantly developed some great relationships with the families we served. I look forward to building more relationships and being involved in our community,” Beardsley said.
Born and raised in Clearfield, Seth is a 2013 graduate of the Clearfield Area High School.
He then received a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania before attending PIMS.
While at PIMS, Seth became a Cremation Association of North America certified crematory operator and a certified funeral celebrant.
Kevin Beardsley, father and owner of the funeral home, said, “I am very proud of Seth for making the decision to serve the families in the town where he grew up. He is a wonderful addition to our staff and will continue to allow the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory to keep updated on the funeral trends and remain the premier choice of funeral homes in the area.”
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory is the oldest family-owned funeral home in Clearfield, tracing its roots back to 1897 with the Leavy Funeral Home. Kevin Beardsley purchased the business in July of 1991 and was later joined by his current partner Brock Shaffer in 2011.
Having recently renovated and constructed an addition to accommodate their on-site crematory, Beardsley’s is the only funeral home in the county that houses the funeral home and crematory under the same roof.
Beardsley, along with the other staff of the funeral home will be hosting an open house including tours of the on-site crematory and facility on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-5 p.m.