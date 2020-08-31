Bud Dupree signed a franchise tag tender that will pay him $15.8 million dollar this season. Then, he filed a grievance in hopes of convincing an arbitrator that his tender should actually be $17.78 million.
But those salary figures are peanuts compared to the numbers that the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker joked Monday were on the table before negotiations for a long-term contract ceased in July.
Flashing a broad smile, Dupree said he and the Steelers “came close” on a two-year, $200 million deal. Dupree said he turned down the offer so the money could be allocated for defensive captain Cameron Heyward.
“It was fine by me,” Dupree said.
Dupree, in all seriousness, is fine with his salary for the 2020 season – be it $15.8 million or $17.78 million.
“That’s in the process (of being determined) right now,” Dupree said while speaking on a video conference call with reporters. “My agent and the Steelers are handling that situation.”
Dupree’s agent filed the grievance a few days before the July 15 deadline for the two sides to negotiate a long-term deal. The contention is that Dupree, who had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2019, should be compensated like a defensive end, even though Dupree has never lined up as a prototypical hand-on-the-ground down lineman in his NFL career.
Dupree defended his stance.
“In the type of defense we play and the type of scheme that is taking over the league, I feel like defensive end and linebacker are in the same category,” he said. “It’s that type of new style of defense that is played in the NFL. It’s a different type of body style, but the same type of position.”
Dupree’s chance at hitting a much loftier payday – although not in the $100 million-per-year range – will have to wait until March when he can hit unrestricted free agency. The Steelers, who already are approximately $14 million over the $175 million salary cap floor for 2020, likely won’t have the finances to re-sign Dupree even if he reached double digits in sacks again.
“It’s bittersweet,” Dupree said of playing out perhaps his final season with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. “It’s also a blessing to be able to get to this point in my career and still be here. To work through adversity and work hard and be in the position I am today, I’m in the driver’s seat of my career.
“I’ll go out and play the best I can and everything will be in place at the end of the year.”
The financial climate in the NFL, however, could be much different than what free agents encountered this past winter. Without fans attending games at least in the early portions of the season, revenues across the league will decline sharply and the reduced salary cap could cause average contract values to shrink as well.
“That’s a big thing to think about,” Dupree said. “At the end of the day, I think everything will handle itself. Everybody is looking for the best.”