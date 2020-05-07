Reynolds’ wife, Blair, is pregnant with the couple’s first child — a boy due in September — so they’ve had some extra time to put the nursery together. Baseball-wise, Reynolds has been lifting weights, hitting at a local high school field outside of Nashville, Tenn., and he’s even tinkering with a virtual reality program designed to replicate at-bats and calibrate timing.
But as baseball seemingly inches toward establishing a return-to-play plan, Reynolds has been monitoring the news and hoping he’s soon told to report for spring training 2.0.
According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball plans to submit a proposal to the MLB Players Association within the next week or 10 days.
Included in that should be parameters for a way to push forward with a 2020 season, although there’s certainly some back-and-forth expected.
One of the possibilities includes a plan where players leave their families and essentially quarantine together in Arizona until further notice.
As someone with a pregnant wife, suffice to say Reynolds would prefer that MLB focuses on a couple other options, either playing games in home ballparks or allowing families to come along for the ride.
“I obviously want to play, but I don’t think that they should quarantine us away from our families,” Reynolds said. “If they let family come with us, and there’s a place for [Blair] to deliver and everything, I wouldn’t be opposed to it.
That Reynolds has a few intelligent thoughts on the COVID-19 outbreak should come as no surprise.
A couple weeks ago, Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings said Reynolds was “all over” the coronavirus pandemic, warning teammates early on to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
“I was just looking at what happened in China and Europe and figured it would be over here eventually,” Reynolds said. “The signs were there.”
“The approach I’m taking is it’s almost like offseason training at this point because we’ve been out for a month and a half,” Reynolds said. “I’ve just kind of gone into that mode of hitting and working out just about every day, taking care of what I need to take care of and making sure I’m ready for when we get back.”
To work out, Reynolds said he began doing some body-weight workouts that Blair got into thanks to a 90-day free trial on her iPad.
They were tough, Bryan said, but he still missed lifting weights. His parents’ basement gym, complete with a squat rack, has come in handy.
“It’s been better than sitting around, obviously,” Reynolds said.
The whole family dynamic will likely be part of the expected talks between the league and its players, especially if baseball is unable to pull off its preferred plan.
The one that, at this point, would include games (and possibly spring training) at home ballparks and travel to as many as nine different cities.
Not allowing families would obviously force Reynolds into a tough decision, along with plenty of other players who have wives and kids; however, the young outfielder doesn’t expect that it’s one he’ll have to make.
“I think that would be kind of worst-case,” Reynolds said. “I don’t see that happening. I don’t think that would be on the table.”