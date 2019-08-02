Sam Springsteen, the youngest son of rockers Bruce and Patti Scialfa Springsteen, is becoming a Jersey City firefighter, his mother proudly announced on Instagram.
“CONGRATULATIONS … You followed your dreams … JC firefighter .. Stay safe .. ??love your brave heart??,” Scialfa Springsteen posted next to a photo of 25-year-old Sam.
Sam is the youngest of the couple’s three children. His brother, Evan James, 29, is a musician who has performed with his father, and his sister, Jessica Rae, 27, is a champion show jumper.
Sam is graduate of the Monmouth County Fire Academy and a member of the all-volunteer fire company in Colts Neck, where the family lives.
In an interview published in June by Closer Weekly, Bruce Springsteen said he and his wife supported their children in the pursuit of their dreams.
“If I can wish for anything for my children it’s that they can pursue their dreams and know that if things don’t work out, it’s OK,” he said. Patti and I will always be there for them.”
The starting salary for a Jersey City firefighter is $42,250, according to salary.com.