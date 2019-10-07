BROOKVILLE — Madison McAninch scored with 1:14 left in regulation to lift the Brookville girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over visiting Curwensville on Monday.
McAninch also scored with 20:03 left in the game to tie the Lady Tide, who took a 2-1 lead just 4:35 into the second half on Emma Rebar’s goal.
Tenleigh Bumbarger assisted on the play.
Brookville scored the first goal of the game at 16:32, but Curwensville’s Chloe Davis tied it at 20:22.
Curwensville, which defeated Brookville 6-2 in an earlier meeting this season, outshot the Lady Raiders 17-7.
The Lady Tide slipped to 9-6 with the loss. Brookville improved to 4-10.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, playing host to Clearfield.
Brookville 3, Curwensville 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Kramer, B, (unassisted), 16:32.
2. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 20:22.
Second Half
3. Emma Rebar, C, (Tenleigh Bumbarger), 44:35.
4. Madison McAninch, B, (unassisted), 59:57.
5. McAninch, B, (unassisted), 78:46.
Shots: Curwensville 17, Brookville 7.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 4, Brookville 15.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 10, Brookville 2.