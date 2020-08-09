Phillip Evans’ terrific start with the Pirates came to a crashing halt Saturday.
Literally.
A utility man hitting a team-high .359, Evans suffered a concussion and a broken jaw in a violent collision with Gregory Polanco during Saturday’s loss to the Tigers.
And while the Pirates placed Evans on the 45-day injured list, effectively ending his season, he is expected to make a full recovery.
“Definitely a relief to hear it was nothing cervical and nothing too serious,” Jacob Stallings said. “Very grateful because he’s been playing great. Hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later.”
To replace Evans, the Pirates recalled Jose Osuna for Sunday’s series finale against Detroit.
Signed as a minor league free agent this offseason, Evans had a strong spring and earned himself a regular role with a consistent performance at the plate.
In 39 at-bats over 11 games, Evans also had a .444 on-base percentage, a .932 OPS, one home run and nine RBIs. The homer was his first in the big leagues, and it came the night before he was injured.
But on a fly ball deep up the right-field line, the first baseman Evans and Polanco converged, with Polanco’s elbow smashing Evans in the head.
Evans was taken off the field via stretcher and transported to a local hospital, although manager Derek Shelton and infielder Kevin Newman said Evans was alert, responsive and moving his extremities.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Evans did momentarily lose consciousness, adding that the 27-year-old is still being evaluated and that it’s too soon to know how exactly his jaw might be treated.
Tomczyk added that Polanco suffered “mild” bruised ribs, though that does not appear to be anything terribly serious.
“He continues to be examined by our team physicians,” Tomczyk said of Evans. “We will monitor him closely throughout the coming days.
“I think what’s most important with Phil is that all our initial reads from our physicians are that he will have a full recovery.”
Shelton said he and general manager Ben Cherington spoke with Evans’ mom late Saturday, making sure she had all the information she needed about her son.
Then this morning, Shelton said he and Evans chatted in his office for a little bit.
“He was a little slower than he normally is because he’s swollen,” Shelton said. “To see him smiling, it made my morning.”
Osuna got off to a slow start in 2020, albeit in limited playing time. He was hitting just .158 in 19 at-bats with one home run and four RBIs. He’s capable of playing third, first and either of the corner outfield spots.
The Pirates optioned Osuna and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to Altoona on Aug. 5.
“What we talked about when he got sent down, we kept pitchers, and he and Heredia had options,” Shelton said. “So being able to add his versatility back is really nice.”
Waddell in,
Mears out
With the Pirates pitching staff decimated by injuries — five of their top-six relievers are unavailable because they’re either hurt, suspended or coming back from COVID-19 (Keone Kela) — they needed to prioritize depth in that area.
The Pirates on Sunday promoted left-hander Brandon Waddell to take the spot of Nick Mears, who made his MLB debut Saturday. Mears allowed an earned run and three walks in an inning of work. Waddell offers the Pirates a fresh arm who can pitch multiple innings.
“We’re going through pitchers fairly quickly,” Shelton said, “and we needed innings.”
Joe Musgrove was scratched from Sunday’s start with ankle soreness, and Shelton said Saturday that Steven Brault would make the start instead. Brault threw 32 pitches Friday and might be on a shorter leash.
Waddell has never pitched at the major league level. In 28 appearances (23 starts) with Class AA Altoona and Class AAA Indianapolis in 2019, Waddell had a 3.59 ERA over 135? innings with 103 strikeouts and 55 walks.