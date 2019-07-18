Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY TO LAST TROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AS HIGH AS 100. * TIMING...THE HIGHEST VALUES WILL BE IN THE AFTERNOONS, BUT OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO BE VERY WARM AND THE AIR OPPRESSIVELY MUGGY. * TEMPERATURE...HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY WILL BE AROUND 90. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL REMAIN IN THE OPPRESSIVE LOW TO MID 70S. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIMIT OR RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. FIND SHADE AND STAY HYDRATED. CHECK UP ON THE ELDERLY, SICK AND THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING. NEVER LEAVE KIDS OR PETS UNATTENDED...LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. &&