There is a Facebook post supporting one District 66 candidate over the other because of the tax dollars he obtained for the new Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Headquarters and that is great. The new headquarters is a real asset to an event known worldwide. But as a commissioner, that is his job to help our communities and their citizens. That’s what he was elected to do and what he gets paid for.
Let me tell you what Brian Smith has done for the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and Headquarters without publicity, fanfare and payment.
Many times Brian has helped to plow snow from the grounds before the Groundhog Day ceremony. For years he has sold bus tickets for Gobbler’s Knob to help people get to the Knob safely. Speaking of money, he helped the Rotary Club raise $10,000 in private funds to donate to the Headquarters building project. Brian hauled all the Phantastic Phils from Philadelphia to Punxsutawney free of charge and if they need to be refurbished, he hauls them back to Philadelphia and then back home again, free of charge.
The sweat equity and time that Brian puts into the Groundhog Club is done out of love for Punxsutawney and Jefferson County. He sees Groundhog Day as a time when this area and the small businesses can flourish and people can have fun. Brian has never bragged about all the things he has done in Punxsutawney and the area because he believes in service without self-gratification.
That is how he will serve the 66th House District.
One last thing, Brian also supports current Rep. Cris Dush in his bid for the 25th Senatorial District race and will carry on the legacy Cris leaves behind.
Pam Ames
Brookville