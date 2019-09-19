ATLANTA — The Braves are a win away from beginning a new division title streak. Or a Nationals’ loss, if you’re taking the alternative route.
Mike Soroka and the Braves avoided a Phillies sweep with a 5-4 victory Thursday afternoon at SunTrust Park. More importantly, it cut their magic number to one, putting them on the verge of their next division title (and home-field advantage in the NLDS).
“We’re fired up,” Soroka said. “It’s awesome to be able to share it with some of these guys. First time for me, so I’m going to have to learn from guys like Dallas (Keuchel). They’ll have to show me the ways.
“But the mood is around, making sure we finish the season strong and that our mind is further than (the division title) too. We’re preparing for big games down the road.”
The Braves snapped their three-game losing skid — that’s lengthy for this group — with the usual formula. Soroka went only five innings but held the Phillies to two runs. The Braves scored three of their five runs via homer.
If the Braves defeat the Giants on Friday, they’ll officially win the National League East. Mike Foltynewicz, who started the Braves’ clincher last season, will oppose Tyler Beede. The Braves could also clinch if the Nationals lose in Miami (the games are simultaneous).