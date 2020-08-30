Pitching help is on the way to Atlanta.
The Braves traded for Orioles starter Tommy Milone Sunday. Milone, 33, owns a 3.99 ERA with a 33:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio across six starts (29-1/3 innnings) this season. The Orioles signed him to a minor-league deal over the winter and he started opening day.
Two players to be named later are going to Baltimore in the trade. Players traded who aren’t in a team’s 60-man pool will be “to be named later” in deals.
The Braves designated first baseman Matt Adams for assignment to open a spot for Milone.
Milone’s fastball has averaged 86 mph this season. His change-up is his best strikeout pitch, generating a 36% whiff rate.
Most notably, Milone has pitched five or more innings in four of his six starts. The Braves have desperately sought a starter to consistently pitch deeper into games.
Upgrading the Braves’ rotation isn’t a monumental task. Max Fried is its only standing member from opening day. Top prospect Ian Anderson, one start into his career, might be its second-best member. Converted long relievers Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin have been filling in. Milone isn’t flashy, but his impeccable command should help a weakened rotation.
Milone signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Orioles ($370,370 prorated). He’ll be a free agent after the season. Expect the Braves to continue trying for additional pitching help ahead of the trade deadline, which is 4 p.m. Monday.