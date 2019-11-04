Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Singer has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 26.
Singer competed at the PIAA Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Singer shot a 84-62—166 to finish tied for 25th.
“In the 4 years I’ve coached at Philipsburg Osceola, I have had the privilege of coaching many good players,” P-O head coach Jordan Albright. “Brandon Singer has been the most consistent of that bunch. As far as a single season scoring average is concerned, he is the G.O.A.T. with his average this year. I am really excited to see what the future holds for this young man.”