The 2020-21 bowl season was certainly one to remember.
The Group of 5 teams starred over the first six days before the Power 5 took center stage over the final five.
Alabama and Ohio State cruised into the College Football Championship with lopsided semifinal wins.
Iowa State and Texas A&M capped fantastic seasons with big New Year’s Six victories, and Oklahoma made a statement in a rout of Florida to help the Big 12 complete an unbeaten bowl season.
Ball State earned the first bowl win in program history after going 0-8-1 in its previous nine tries.
And Cincinnati, which was the Group of 5’s New Year’s Six representative, proved it belonged in the conversation with the nation’s best in a heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl — one of two games pitting Group of 5 versus Power 5.
The other?
That was probably the worst bowl of the entire season.
If it wasn’t bad enough that a 3-7 Mississippi State team decided to go to a bowl game, it certainly behaved badly from start to finish in its matchup with American Athletic Conference runner-up Tulsa, which certainly is also to blame for the madness that ensued in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Mississippi State beat Tulsa 28-26 in what was a very competitive game, but it was also extremely chippy. There were 18 penalties in the game, 11 on the Bulldogs, and many were of the unsportsmanlike conduct or personal foul variety.
It all started when several Mississippi State players came out for warmups without shirts on. What this proves is beyond me. I mean sure, you have a great physique, but so do 40 players on the other team. You’re college football players for crying out loud. Tulsa took exception to it and there was a pregame skirmish — and the chippiness and senseless jawing between the teams never stopped.
Then during postgame when handshakes and congratulations are the norm, an incredible brawl broke out with players on both sides throwing wild haymakers, with one Mississippi State player purposely cleating a Tulsa player and with police getting involved, trying to help settle the skirmish.
What I didn’t notice much of was Mississippi State coaches trying to corral their players. Head coach Mike Leach was actually taking photos with fans while the brawl was happening and then afterwards he babbled on about what he thought happened and called it ‘dumb.’
Actually what is dumb is the players going shirtless in pregame. What’s dumb is the way it seems Leach is downplaying the incident. And what is just plain terrible is there is actually video of a Bulldog player post-brawl celebrating his contributions to it.
Make no mistake about it, this was an ugly incident and both programs need to be punished.
It needs to be swift, and it needs to hurt.
There is plenty of video.
It should be easy to target some of the worst offenders, and those players who completely lost their minds should lose scholarships, be suspended for part (or maybe all) of the season if coming back next year, and criminal charges should be filed against the most egregious acts.
And I would think at the very least a one season bowl ban on each team is a good starting point.
There is no place for what happened before or after the Armed Forces Bowl in college football, and the NCAA needs to make a statement with its punishments.