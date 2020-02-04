St. Francis School would like to thank all of those who attended its annual Super Bowl Pancake and Sausage Breakfast which raised funds for the school’s athletic program. A special thank you to all of the players and their families who worked, the Knights of Columbus members who cooked and ran the serving line, and Carly Starkey and Julee Welker who organized this event. Your efforts will go toward supporting our athletic programs and purchasing new girls and boys basketball uniforms. We will be proud to see our players in their new uniforms during the next basketball season.
St. Francis School