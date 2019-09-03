The United Way would like to take a moment to thank Scotto’s Pizza in Clearfield for their hosting “Dine Around for United Way” again. They also have a collection can, which helps to support in an extra way, our 23 Member Agencies which reach out to help people of all ages throughout Eastern, Southern and Central Clearfield County.
For over 70 years people have joined together to show their commitment to United Way’s growing effort of people helping people of all ages. Your support of our member agencies has and will continue to make an impact in the area; from volunteer board members & campaign team, we offer a heartfelt thank you for being United Way heroes. Any restaurant wishing to help United Way by placing a collection can, hosting a Dine Around event or helping raise additional funds by selling “United Way Restaurant Tags” to personalize, is asked to call 765-6521.
Debbie Bowser, President, United Way
Nancy Pinto, Chief Professional Officer, United Way