The Curwensville High School Golden Tide Golf Teams and Booster Club would like to thank everyone that helped to make their annual fundraiser, “The Iron Mike” Golf Tournament, a huge success.
Thank you to all our sponsors: Walmart DC, Blair County Golf, Clearfield DQ, Auto Zone, Clearfield Sheetz, Clearfield Lowes, Rural KIng, Mint Condition, Blue Kow, Fun Central, The UPS Store, Lezzer Lumber, McGarry Chiropractic, Cindy Lou’s, The Central Hotel, Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus, The Curve, Curwensville Beverage, The Clearfield Bowling Lanes, DJ’s Pizza, Grampian Lions, CNB Bank, Kevin A. Bearsley Funeral Home, Sid’s Subs, Treasure Lake Country Club, Carl’s Golf Land, Brothers Pizza, Stephens Quality Barbering Service, Drayers Physical Therapy, The Golf Team of TJ Holt, Dave Strickland, Donny Guiher, and Jake Henry, and as always a huge thank you to the Josh Casteel family.
A big thank you to our hosts, “Iron” Mike Spencer and Eagles Ridge Golf Cours.
A special thank you to Jim Hawkins, Tim Elder, and Jim Washell for cooking the delicious meal.
Most of all, thank you to the players that came out again this year to play golf and support the Golden Tide Golf Teams.
Thank you to the people behind the scenes, the golf team members and parents, that helped the day.
Congratulations to Perry Rowles, the winner of the patio set.
The Curwensville Golden Tide Golf Teams/Booster Club.
Cindy Hryn, President
Mike Spencer, Vice President
Darla Hoover, Secretary/Treasurer