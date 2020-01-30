PHILIPSBURG — Lindsey Bordas nailed a three-pointer late to help lift Philipsburg-Osceola over visiting Curwensville 34-31 on Thursday.
Bordas led all scorers with 14 points, including three treys. Fellow senior Samantha Bainey tallied 10 points. The duo, along with the injured Kyleigh Kennedy, were honored before the game during Senior Night festivities.
“Wow...what a fun and exciting game, especially on senior night,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “It was the best atmosphere we’ve had at home all year — kudos to our fans.
“Our girls played their hearts out and gave it absolutely everything they had tonight. Sam and Lindsey really did a great job of taking control of the game, especially in the fourth quarter.
“Lindsey stepped up and hit the go-ahead three and a foul shot to seal it at the end, I’m so proud of her. Considering how we played them at their place compared to how we played tonight, it’s really a testament to how hard these girls work every single day. They deserved this win tonight.”
The Lady Tide defeated the Lady Mounties 47-24 on Dec. 16.
The Lady Mounties led the game 10-7 after one, but the Lady Tide took a 19-18 lead into the half.
Curwensville led by 2 after three, but P-O won the fourth quarter 8-2 to take the victory.
The Lady Mounties improved to 4-15 overall. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Central tonight.
Curwensville (3-13) is at Johnsonburg tonight.
Curwensville—31
Condon 2 0-1 4, Jacobson 1 2-3 4, Swindell 1 0-1 2, Bakaysa 5 0-2 10, Henry 2 1-2 6, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 3-9 31.
Philipsburg-Osceola—34
Bainey 3 3-6 10, Bordas 5 1-3 14, Potter 2 0-0 4, Reed 0 0-0 0, Thorp 1 3-4 5, Pinto 0 1-2 1, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-14 34.
Three-pointers: Henry, Pentz. Bainey, Bordas 3.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 7 12 10 2 — 31
P-O 10 8 8 8 — 34