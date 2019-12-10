Michael Bloomberg claims that his fortune, 10 or more times greater than that of President Trump, makes him likely to be able to beat Trump in next November’s election.
Spare us, please.
Bloomberg bills himself as a “middle class person” who made good.
Again, spare us.
Bloomberg is a gazillion-billionaire, worth at least $50 billion. Those folks are not us folks, not by a long shot.
It is laughable that the New York Times calls the Big Apple’s former three-term mayor a political “moderate.”
On gun control alone, Bloomberg is as moderate as former Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, who was characterized by his “Hell, yes, we are coming” to take not only AR-15 rifles but anything more rapid-fire than a bolt-action relic of the 19th Century.
Even supporters of President Trump are often heard cautioning the rest of us to look at what Trump does, not at what Trump says, because the President usually says what he wants to say, regardless of whether his statements are truthful, are exaggerations, or are howling comic-book fictions.
It is fair enough to assert that Trump’s attitude that he can say whatever he wants because he is, well, Trump the billionaire, is contagious. Examples abound. It would be unfair to tar every billionaire with that brush, but Bloomberg has, like Trump, tarred himself with it.
Take his infamous “stop and frisk” policy that, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, included more than 5 million such stops during Bloomberg’s 12-year mayoral tenure. What is so bad about that? Young black and Latino men accounted for 41 percent of the stops, despite comprising just fewer than 5 percent of New York City’s population.
Well, weren’t a lot of them guilty?
Nope.
“Nearly 90 percent of the men stopped were innocent,” according to the ACLU.
Well, doesn’t the ACLU exaggerate?
Suppose it does. Suppose it is only three-quarters right. That would still mean that police spent 12 years intimidating 3.75 million people, and two-thirds would have been innocent.
Bloomberg, see, does what he wants.
In many respects, he earned that right. He built his fortune. He can do pretty much as he wishes.
But we expect our Presidents to do as we wish, not as their arrogant whims dictate.
Perhaps Bloomberg could beat Trump.
A Bloomberg presidency might be different — but odds are that it would be no better than Trump’s has been.
Democrats need to choose among those who have put themselves through the process, and reject a man who is patently trying to buy the White House.
— Denny Bonavita