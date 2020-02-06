Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind offers monthly opportunities for educational programs and socializing with friends. Programs are now held in DuBois, Clearfield and Philipsburg.
“Health Portals – What are they, are they safe and secure” by Penn Highlands Community Education will be presented at the following dates and times:
• March 17 at 9 a.m. at the at 9 a.m. Eat n Park, 1355 Bee Line Highway, DuBois.
• March 25 at 1 p.m. at the American Diner, 1841 Philipsburg Bigler Hwy.
• March 30 at 1 pm at The Café Express, 308 Market St. Clearfield.