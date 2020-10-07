HOUTZDALE — The Glendale and Moshannon Valley football teams have followed a similar path this season, outside of a Week 1 victory for the Vikings.
Glendale has lost three straight since then, surrendering an average of 43 points to its opponents, while being shut out twice. Mo Valley is 0-4 and has also allowed an average of 43 points in those losses and is coming off a shutout defeat against Mount Union.
Both teams have a lot of youth and are dealing with injuries, but have also been mistake-prone.
“We are doing things that are very uncharacteristic from what we did last year and what I expect and am personally used to,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “The mental mistakes, penalties, and taking plays off are very frustrating and something that we have devoted extra effort to fix.
“Limiting penaties, finishing drives and tackling are the major areas that we need improvement. It all starts with me, then the assistant coaches, and then the players. We all need to improve. The positive is that everyone from top to bottom are still committed.”
Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith says the biggest concern is his team’s lack of focus.
“We need to stop killing ourselves with lack of focus on plays and finish,” he said.
Both teams will look to make strides in a rivalry game that started in 1965. Glendale won last year’s matchup 24-6 and has won two of the last three against the Knights, who own a 34-19-1 series lead.
“It’s always a good game when it comes to Mo Valley and Glendale,” Keith said. “The game just means more.”
“I am still getting acclimated to the rivalry, but I knew from facing them years ago in the playoffs and from last year that this is one of those weeks that records don’t matter,” Trexler said.
The Vikings are led by quarterback Garret Misura, who has thrown for 452 yards. His favorite receiver, Baine Seilhamer, has 18 receptions for 356 yards and three touchdowns.
“They have a pretty good front and the quarterback is a good athlete,” Keith said. “We need to limit the big play on defense.”
The Black Knights feature a rushing attack spearheaded by David Honan, Levi Knuth and Niko Smeal. Quarterback Ethan Webb was leading the Knights on the ground until a season-ending injury late in week 2.
“They are very well coached and you can see them improving each game,” Texler said of the Knights. “I know that they will be ready to go and am expecting a very physically game.
“We need to stay focused on our goal of improving each play and getting back on track to where we should and need to be.”
“If we can score more points at the end of the game Friday it would go a long way in giving our team confidence that they can be successful,” Keith said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at CNB Bank Stadium.
Clearfield (2-0) at Central (4-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison, winners of four of the last five matchups, lead 11-3.
LAST MEETING: The Bison bolted to a 17-0 lead last season before a Central rally had the Dragons on top 21-17 late. But Oliver Billotte, who rushed for 123 yards and threw for 114 more, scored a 2-yard TD with less than two minutes remaining and the Bison held on for a 24-21 win.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Jake Lezzer and Josh Steele. Central’s Jeff Hoenstine, Parker Gregg and Hunter Klotz.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 42, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 6: Billotte threw four TD passes, three going to Lezzer in the first quarter, and the Bison led 35-0 at the half on the way to the win. CENTRAL 53, HUNTINGDON 17: Hoenstine connected on 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 368 yards and four touchdowns and the Dragons also ran for 273 yards and four more scores, piling up over 600 yards of toal offense in the victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “There are a lot of athletes on the field for both teams,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “It’s going to come down to who makes more plays. It should be an exciting game.”
Curwensville (1-2) at Brockway (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tied 11-11, but the Rovers have won eight of the last 10 meetings.
LAST MEETING: Rover QB Jonathan Wood threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 158 yards to lead Brockway to a 35-15 win in both teams’ 2019 season finale.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry and Ty Terry. Brockway’s Conner Ford.
LAST WEEK: KEYSTONE 26 CURWENSVILLE 16: The Golden Tide led 16-13 in early in the fourth, but the Panthers blocked a punt and got an interception to set up short scoring drives and rally for the win. BROCKWAY 32, COWANESQUE VALLEY 14: Brockway, which only led 14-6 at the half, got a big game from QB Ford, who accounted for four touchdowns in the game, throwing for 143 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 17 times for 101 yards and two more scores.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to play physically against the run on defense and contain the quarterback on scrambles,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Offensively, we need to do a better job of limiting turnovers and mental mistakes.”
Bald Eagle Area (1-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: BEA, which has won eight straight against the Mounties, leads 27-16-1.
LAST MEETING: BEA quarterback Jaden Jones tossed four TD passes as the Eagle defense held P-O to 63 total yards in a 32-7 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEA’s Garrett Burns and Owen Irvin. P-O’s Aaron Detpo, Kaleb Stamm and David Weaver.
LAST WEEK: TYRONE 15, BEA 12: Trailing 12-9 late in the fourth quarter, Tyrone drove 94 yards on just four plays to score the winning touchdown with just 1:34 left when QB Brandon Lucas hit Tommy Hicks for a 20-yard score. CLEARFIELD 42, PHILIPBSURG-OSCEOLA 6: The Bison scored three times in the first quarter and got two interceptions, including a Pick-6, in the second to take a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to sustain drives on offense and limit big plays in the pass game on defense,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
Bellwood-Antis (4-0) at West Branch (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils hold a 32-3 series lead and have won 25 straight over the Warriors.
LAST MEETING: Bellwood’s Nick Plank ran for 239 yards and three scores on just 13 carries and the Warriors turned the ball over three times in a 50-14 Blue Devil victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellwood’s Zach Mallon, Nick Plank and Zach Pellegrine. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Nick Herring and Noah Hoffner.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 35, WILLIAMSBURG 6: Mallon ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns, Plank added 74 and two scores and the Blue Devils took care of the Pirates. SOUTHERN HUNTINGON 48, WEST BRANCH 9: The Warriors surrendered 248 yards passing and 201 on the ground, including 158 and two scores to Nate Myers, who also tossed two TD passes.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to work to keep them on their heels defensively by being balanced in the run and pass,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will be very important. Defensively, we need to be aggressive and slow down their run game.”