HOUTZDALE — After taking an 11-5 lead after one quarter Friday night at Lamont Close Gymnasium, the Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was outscored by visiting Williamsburg 20-10 in the second.
The Pirates turned it on in the second half and surged to a 71-38 victory.
Joe Bacher led the Knights with nine points. Kadin Hansel netted eight.
Mo Valley dropped to 1-13 with the loss.
The Black Knights host Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Williamsburg—71
Dowey 6 0-0 16, Wansley 1 0-0 2, Palmer 3 3-4 9, Hileman 3 0-0 7, McCall 2 0-0 4, Uplinger 4 0-0 11, McCall 1 3-6 5, Frew 0 2-2 2, James 1 0-0 2, S. Brantner 4 3-11 11, A. Brantner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 11-23 71.
Moshannon Valley—38
Kitko 3 0-0 7, Dufour 0 1-2 1, E. Webb 2 2-4 6, Bacher 3 3-4 9, N. Webb 1 0-0 2, Murawski 1 3-4 5, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Hansel 1 5-6 8, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Witherow 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 14-20 38.
Three-pointers: Dowey 4, Hileman, Uplinger; Kitko.
Score By Quarters
Williamsburg 5 20 18 28—71
Moshannon Valley 11 10 7 10—38