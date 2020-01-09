LOYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team dropped a 52-24 decision to host Northern Bedford on Thursday.
The Black Knights and Panthers each won three bouts on the mat, but Northern Bedford collected six forfeit victories to win the dual.
Jake Ball (120), Alex Richner (132) and David Honan (220) each pinned their opponents for the Knights. Aaron Domanick (152) added a forfeit win.
Mo Valley, which fell to 0-7 in dual meets, returns to action Tuesday at West Branch.
Northern Bedford 52, Mo Valley 24
170—Coly Imler, NB, maj. dec. Niko Smeal, MV, 10-0. (4-0).
182—Dakota Korzac, NB, won by forfeit. (10-0).
195—Kainen Brown, NB, won by forfeit. (16-0).
220—David Honan, MV, pinned Kolin McNamara, NB, 3:31. (16-6).
285—Derek Beach, NB, pinned Scott McCoy, MV, 2:11. (22-6).
106—Reyan Imler, NB, won by forfeit. (28-6).
113—No bout.
120—Jake Ball, MV, pinned Griffin Keller, NB, 1:13. (28-12).
126—Tristin Pepple, NB, won by forfeit. (34-12).
132—Alex Richner, MV, pinned Lucas Heck, NB, 1:46. (34-18).
138—Ian Sherlock, NB, won by forfeit. (40-18).
145—Kainen Baker, NB, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 1:30. (46-18).
152—Aaron Domanick, MV, won by forfeit. (46-24).
160—Kyler States, NB, won by forfeit. (52-24).