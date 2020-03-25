The Mountain League recently released its wrestling all-star team.
Clearfield placed three on the squad while Philipsburg-Osceola got two selections.
Bison Mark McGonial and Oliver Billotte made the team at 170 and 220, respectively, while Karson Kline was named as a multi-weight class honoree. McGonigal was a PIAA qualifer at 152, while Billotte was eighth in the state at 285.
P-O’s Hunter Weitoish was selected as a multi-weight class all-star, while Parker Moore was named at 195.
Weitoish earned an eighth-place medal at 160, while Moore took sixth in the state at 195.
Other members of the Mountain League All-Star team are Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (106) Gage McClenahan (145) and David Close (285), Bellefonte’s Lane Aikey (120), Jude Swisher (132), Ethan Richner (160) and Ethan Rossman (182), Huntingdon’s Roland Mills (126) and Myles Baney (170), Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer (138) and Malachi DuVall (152) and Tyrone’s Hunter Walk (113).
Bellefonte’s Max Barrier and Tyler Benner and Huntingdon’s Isaiah Reed were also named as multi-weight class all-stars.