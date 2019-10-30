Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.