The Clearfield and Glendale football teams will play this weekend in each team’s respective district playoff openers.
The Bison, who are the second seed in the District 6-9 class 4A bracket, host third-seeded Juniata Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex, while the Vikings, the ninth seed in the D-6 class A playoffs, travel to eighth-seeded Bishop McCort on Saturday.
Clearfield, which finished the regular season with an 8-2 record host the Indians, who come into the game with a 4-6 mark.
Juniata plays in the Tri-Vallley League against teams like Upper Dauphin, Pine Grove, Williams Valley and Newport, who gave the Indians four of their six losses.
Upper Dauphin, which is unbeaten, only topped Juniata by a 54-42 score.
Juniata averages 25 points per game behind a fairly balanced offensive attack.
Quarterback Jacob Condo leads the way as a dual threat. He has thrown for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns, completing 76 of his 146 attempts. Condo si also the second-leading ground gainer with 460 yards and seven TDs on 101 carries.
Jamie Bailer leads the rushing attack with 539 yards and six TDs on 90 carries.
Receivers Emannuel O’Donell (22-303-3) and Steven Ranck (19-285-5) are Condo’s top targets.
The Indian defense surrendered 38 points per game in their six losses, but only allowed 15 per contest in their wins.
Garrett Kint leads that unit with 65 tackles. Bailer and Ranck each have two interceptions.
Clearfield leads the all-time series 2-0, beating Juniata by scores of 42-14 and 42-13 in 2010 and 2011 when the Indians played a Mountain League schedule.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5)
JOHNSTOWN — The Vikings will be making their first trip to the District 6 class A playoffs since 2012 when they square off with the Crushers on Saturday evening.
Glendale’s last playoff game was a 40-14 loss to Bellwood-Antis under then head coach Matt Irvine.
The Vikings face off with a Bishop McCort team with an identical 5-5 record.
The Crushers play in the rugged Laurel Highlands conference where is suffered losses to undefeated Richland as well as Bishop Guilfoyle, Chestnut Ridge, Bedford and Cambria Heights.
McCort only lost to Richland 28-14. Richland won its other nine games by an average score of 51-7.
Crusher QB William Miller leads both the ground game and the passing attack.
He has gained a team-high 715 yards and 133 carries and has eight touchdowns rushing. Miller has also completed 26 of his 74 passes for 493 yards and four TDs to go with six interceptions.
Brenden Bair is also a threat on the ground with 414 yards and eight scores.
Jordan Page is the top receiver with nine catches for 272 yards and two TDs.
The defense is led by Jake Ardary, who has amassed 98 tackles. Kole Lichtenfels has six sacks for the Crushers, who have forced 23 turnovers this season.
This is the first meeting between programs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Point Stadium.