HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to visiting DuBois 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bison took the early lead on a goal by Mathias Croft. Luke Winters assisted on the goal at 3:15.

The Beavers tied the game at 27:24 when Justin Kalgren scored.

DuBois’ Edward Burkett booted the winner through at 76:03.

Clearfield fell to 6-3 overall. The Bison travel to Central on Tuesday.

DuBois 2, Clearfield 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Mathias Croft, C, (Luke Winters), 3:15.

2. Justin Kalgren, D, (unassisted), 27:24.

Second Half

3. Edward Burkett, D, (unassisted), 76:03.

Shots: Clearfield 7, DuBois 5.

Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 1, DuBois (Cullen McAllister) 2.

Corners: Clearfield 6, DuBois 3.

