HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team fell to visiting DuBois 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bison took the early lead on a goal by Mathias Croft. Luke Winters assisted on the goal at 3:15.
The Beavers tied the game at 27:24 when Justin Kalgren scored.
DuBois’ Edward Burkett booted the winner through at 76:03.
Clearfield fell to 6-3 overall. The Bison travel to Central on Tuesday.
DuBois 2, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mathias Croft, C, (Luke Winters), 3:15.
2. Justin Kalgren, D, (unassisted), 27:24.
Second Half
3. Edward Burkett, D, (unassisted), 76:03.
Shots: Clearfield 7, DuBois 5.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 1, DuBois (Cullen McAllister) 2.
Corners: Clearfield 6, DuBois 3.