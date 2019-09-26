HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys soccer team turned the tables on host Huntingdon on Thursday evening, beating the Bearcats 1-0 in double overtime to avenge its only loss of the season — a 1-0 defeat on Sept. 4.
Hugh Brickley scored in the 98th minute off an Andrew Lopez assist to give Clearfield its seventh win of the season.
“What an intense game,” Clearfied head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Both teams played extremely well going back and forth all game.
“Clearfield stayed in the game and all the hard work payed off with two minutes left in double overtime. This was a crucial game for us and I’m so proud of the win.”
Clearfield, which improved to 7-1 in the Mountain League, travels to DuBois on Saturday.
Clearfield 1, Huntingdon 0, 2 OT
Scoring Summary
Overtime
1. Will Brickley, C, (Andrew Lopez). 98:00.
Shots: Clearfield 12, Huntingdon 10.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 6, Huntingdon (Isaac Snare) 7.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Huntingdon 6.