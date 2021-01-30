HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team played host to two games Saturday at Bison Gymnasium, beating Curwensville 85-22 in the morning before falling to Central 59-45 in the afternoon.
The Bison surged to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter against the Tide before upping the advantage to 45-15 by halftime.
Karson Rumsky led Clearfield with 22 points — all in the first half. Cole Miller added 14 for the Bison, while Nasheed Thompson netted eight. A total of 13 different players scored for the Bison.
Ty Terry paced the Golden Tide with 13 points.
Curwensville (1-5) is back in action today, hosting Harmony.
Clearfield led Central 28-27 at the half of their game, but went scoreless in the third quarter. The Dragons outscored the hosts 16-0 in the frame and went on to pick up a 14-point decision.
Rumsky was the only Bison in double figures against the Dragons, scoring 18. Miller added eight.
Central had four players in double figures.
Clearfield (7-4) is back in action this evening, hosting West Branch.
Game 1
Curwensville—22
Terry 5 0-0 13, Swatsworth 1 2-4 4, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, M. Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Condon 1 0-1 2, Spencer 0 1-2 1, Lansberry 1 0-0 2, Rowles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-7 22.
Clearfield—85
Rumsky 9 2-2 22, Winters 2 0-0 4, M. Pallo 3 1-3 7, Ryan 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-0 14, Gearhart 2 0-0 6, J. Lezzer 1 1-2 3, Purkett 1 0-0 2, Billotte 2 0-0 4, Way 1 0-0 2, Greslick 1 0-0 3, Thompson 4 0-1 8, L. Pallo 2 0-0 4. Totals: 35 4-8 85.
Three-pointers: Terry 3; Rumsky 2, Miller 4, Gearhart 2, Greslick.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 7 8 6 1—22
Clearfield 23 32 19 9—85
Game 2
Central—59
Klotz 4 1-2 10, Boyles 5 2-6 12, Lingenfelter 3 1-4 7, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lowery 5 1-1 12, Bean 6 2-2 15, Brumaugh 1 1-2 3, Daugherty 0 0-0 0, Yingling 0 0-0 0, Rhule 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-17 59.
Clearfield—45
Rumsky 8 0-0 18, Winters 2 2-3 6, M. Pallo 0 0-0 0, Ryan 2 0-0 4, Miller 3 0-0 8, Gearhart 1 1-1 3, Lezer 1 0-0 2, Purkett 1 2-2 4, Billotte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-6 45.
Three-pointers: Klotz, Lowery, Bean; Rumsky 2, Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
Central 17 10 16 16—59
Clearfield 9 19 0 17—45