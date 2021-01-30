Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Tioga and Northern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM EST Sunday through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move into north central Pennsylvania during the first half of Sunday and continue into Monday. It is still early to pinpoint the exact track of the storm. At the current time, the heaviest snow is expected further south. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&