HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team got out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter Tuesday evening at Bison Gymnasium and kept visiting Central down the rest of the way, topping the Dragons 52-47.
Cade Walker paced the Bison with 16 points. Karson Rumsky added 13 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Lopez netted five points and dished out five assists.
Cole Miller added 13 for the Bison, who improved to 11-8 overall and 7-6 in the Inter County Conference. The win avenges an overtime defeat at Central on Jan. 10.
Clearfield visits Bellefonte on Friday.
Central—47
Kitt 5 4-5 15, Boyles 1 8-8 10, Klotz 4 3-4 11, Eberlin 4 3-4 11, Kling 3 0-0 7, Liebal 0 0-0 0, Ferry 1 0-0 2, Lingenfelter 0 0-0 0, Hoenstine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 15-17 47.
Clearfield—52
Walker 8 0-0 16, Rumsky 4 2-2 13, Lopez 1 3-5 5, Pallo 2 0-0 5, Winters 0 0-0 0, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 2-2 13, Purkett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-9 52.
Three-pointers: Kitt, Kling; Rumsky 3, Pallo, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Central 6 13 13 15—47
Clearfield 13 12 14 13—52