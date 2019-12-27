PURCHASE LINE — The Clearfield boys basketball team defeated Purchase Line 63-54 on the first day of the Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Karson Rumsky led the Bison with 23 points and eight rebounds. Cade Walker added 17 and eight boards and Luke Winters netted eight points. Andrew Lopez dished out six assists.
The Bison, who improved to 4-2, play Ligonier Valley today in the tournament title game.
Clearfield—63
Walker 8 1-4 17, Rumsky 8 4-4 23, Lopez 1 1-1 3, Pallo 3 1-2 7, Winters 2 4-5 8, Miller 0 0-0 0, Ryan 2 0-0 4, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 11-16 63.
Purchase Line—54
Sanchez 3 3-5 10, Huey 2 0-0 4, Antison 2 3-4 9, Woods 2 4-5 8, Barnett 6 2-3 18, Himes 0 0-0 0, Brooks 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 11-19 54.
Three-pointers: Rumsky 3, Pallo; Sanchez, Antison 2, Barnett 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 16 18 15 14—63
Purchase Line 14 22 8 10—54