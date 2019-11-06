WINGATE — For the fourth season in a row, the Clearfield and Bellefonte football teams will do battle in the district playoffs. And for the second straight season, it will be for the District 6-9 class 4A title.
The Bison and Red Raiders meet Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School to determine this year’s champ.
Clearfield enjoyed a 49-21 romp over Bellefonte in last season’s title tilt at E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois. But the Raiders won this year’s regular season battle between the Mountain League foes by a 28-19 decision.
Red Raider CJ Funk is the key to the Bellefonte offense. He’s carried the ball 107 times for 1,255 yards, sporting a gaudy 11.7 yards per carry average. Funk also has 13 touchdowns rushing.
But the Raiders have plenty of weapons around Funk, including quarterback Ethan Rossman, who has thrown for 903 yards and 11 TDs and rushed for 493 yards and three more scores.
Trae Bauman (15-349-5) and Mason Grey (12-304-3) are Bauman’s top threats through the air, while Jalen Emel (34-356-4) is another backfield weapon.
“It pretty much revolves around Funk,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They have some other people that can make some plays, and they have made some plays. But first you have to try to contain Funk and know where he is at all times.”
The Bison did a good job against Funk in the first meeting on all but one play. On 14 of his 15 carries, he managed just 43 yards, but his other run went for 85 yards and a touchdown.
That score gave the Raiders a 21-19 lead midway through the third quarter and Bellefonte added a Rossman to Grey 37-yard scoring play early in the fourth to make the margin of difference.
Clearfield had more first downs (17-15) in the September meeting and only lost the total yardage battle 331-295 with over one-third of the Raiders yards coming on the two second-half scoring plays.
“We left some plays out on the field,” Janocko said. “We had some turnovers and a couple other things that went against us. And then Funk had that long run. But we still had our chances at the end.”
Clearfield will be missing Jake Lezzer, who was hurt the week after the Bellefonte game and lost for the season with a knee injury. But there have been plenty of Bison that have filled the void.
“We had Jake Lezzer in the first game (against Bellefonte), Janocko said. “But we’ve had some kids that have really stepped up. We started five sophomores on defense last week and we’re going to again this week.
“Matt Pallo has just been outstanding on both sides of the ball. Karson Kline has stepped up and made some catches.
“Logan Firanski, Jason Plubell. Those kids have made some plays. We’ve had to diversify our offense a little bit more because Jake was so dominant. But we’re a little bit more spread out without him and the other kids have stepped up and played well.”
Clearfield leads the all-time series 36-27-1, although the Raiders have won three of the last five meetings.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.