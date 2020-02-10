PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Clearfield boys basketball team took care of host Punxsutawney 66-35 on Monday.
Cade Walker led the Bison with 16 points, while Cole Miller netted 15 on five 3-pointers. Karson Rumsky added nine and Matt Pallo scored eight.
Clearfield improved to 13-8 with the win.
The Bison host Curwensville Thursday in their regular-season finale.
Clearfield—66
Walker 7 2-2 16, Rumsky 2 5-6 9, Lopez 1 3-4 5, Pallo 3 2-3 8, Winters 0 0-1 0, Peacock 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 0-0 15, Hudson 2 0-0 6, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Thompson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 12-16 66.
Punxsutawney—35
Yound 2 0-2 4, Wehrle 1 0-0 2, Byens 3 4-7 11, Humble 1 1-2 4, Presloid 1 2-3 4, Kriebel 0 2-2 2, Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Dinger 3 0-1 6. Totals: 11 9-17 35.
Three-pointers: Miller 5, Hudson; Byens, Humble.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 9 15 19 23—66
Punxsutawney 6 8 11 10—35