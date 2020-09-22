BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte boys soccer team defeated visiting Clearfield 7-1 Tuesday evening behind a three-goal performance from Hayden Walker.
The Red Raiders led 3-0 at halftime, but Luke Winters cut the deficit to two with a goal 3:21 into the second half. Luke Sidorick assisted on the goal.
But Colson Michael, Walker and Noah Gadsby scored all scored in a span on 2:46 to help the hosts pull away.
Clearfield slipped to 3-1 with the loss. The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Thursday.
Bellefonte 7, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Colson Michael, B, (Hayden Walker), 20:45.
2. Walker, B, (unassisted), 26:16.
3. Walker, B, (Noah Gadsby), 36:46.
Second Half
4. Luke Winters, C, (Luke Sidorick), 43:21.
5. Michael, B, (unassisted), 51:25.
6. Walker, B, (unassisted), 53:25.
7. Gadsby, B, (unassisted), 54:11.
8. Gabe Koller, B, (unassisted), 71:44.
Shots: Clearfield 10, Bellefonte 13.
Saves: Clearfield (Warren Deithrick) 1, Bellefonte (Quinn Tooker) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Bellefonte 0.