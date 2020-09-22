BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte boys soccer team defeated visiting Clearfield 7-1 Tuesday evening behind a three-goal performance from Hayden Walker.

The Red Raiders led 3-0 at halftime, but Luke Winters cut the deficit to two with a goal 3:21 into the second half. Luke Sidorick assisted on the goal.

But Colson Michael, Walker and Noah Gadsby scored all scored in a span on 2:46 to help the hosts pull away.

Clearfield slipped to 3-1 with the loss. The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Thursday.

Bellefonte 7, Clearfield 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Colson Michael, B, (Hayden Walker), 20:45.

2. Walker, B, (unassisted), 26:16.

3. Walker, B, (Noah Gadsby), 36:46.

Second Half

4. Luke Winters, C, (Luke Sidorick), 43:21.

5. Michael, B, (unassisted), 51:25.

6. Walker, B, (unassisted), 53:25.

7. Gadsby, B, (unassisted), 54:11.

8. Gabe Koller, B, (unassisted), 71:44.

Shots: Clearfield 10, Bellefonte 13.

Saves: Clearfield (Warren Deithrick) 1, Bellefonte (Quinn Tooker) 9.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Bellefonte 0.

