CURWENSVILLE — Ryan Gearhart (44) and Matt Pallo (47) led the Clearfield boys golf team to a 3-stroke victory over host Curwensville Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
Alex Lansberry added a 51 for the Bison, who squeaked past the Golden Tide 2-6-209. Ethan Evilsizor finalized the scoring with a 64.
Curwensville’s Nate Hryn shot the low round with a 42 and teammate Chase Graham scored a 50. Mike McCracken (54) and Mike Daniels (63) rounded out the scoring for Curwensville which fell to 1-1 this season.
The Bison improved to 3-5.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney. Clearfield also returns to the links Thursday, heading to Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Clearfield—206
Ryan Gearhart 44, Matt Pallo 47, Alex Lansberry 51, Ethan Evilsizor 64. Other: Adam Miller 64.
Curwensville—209
Nate Hryn 42, Chase Graham 50, Mike McCracken 54, Mike Daniels 63. Others: Kaceton Ciamacco 63, Evan Locey 66.