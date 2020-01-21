MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield wrestling team defeated host Central 56-15 on Tuesday.
The Bison got pins from Evan Davis (106), Justin Hand (132), Hayden Kovalick (182) and Matt Bailor (220) and a technical fall by Luke Freeland (145). Davis and Bailor had identical 32-second falls.
Nolan Barr (120), Wyatt Reorda (138), Mark McGonigal (170) and Oliver Billotte (285) all picked up forfeit wins.
Karson Kline (152) added a decision for the Bison, who improved to 8-5 in dual meet action.
The Bison are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High school.
Clearfield 56, Central 15
170—Mark McGonigal, CL, won by forfeit. (6-0).
182—Hayden Kovalick, CL, pinned Michael Fowkes, CE, 1:48, (12-0).
195—Ethan Eicher, CE, dec. Brett Zattoni, CL, 5-2. (12-3).
220—Matt Bailor, CL, pinned Sam Eger, CE, 0:32. (18-3).
285—Oliver Billotte, CL, won by forfeit. (24-3).
106—Evan Davis, CL, pinned Jaxon matthews, CE, 0:32. (30-3).
113—Tyler Biesinger, CE, dec. Derrick Bender, CL, 9-8. (30-6).
120—Nolan Barr, CL, won by forfeit. (36-6).
126—Ian Crouch, CE, pinned Jason Plubell, CL, 2:58. (36-12).
132—Justin Hand, CL, pinned Luke Knisely, CE, 2:44. (42-12).
138—Wyatt Reorda, CL, won by forfeit. (48-12).
145—Luke Freeland, CL, tech fall Tyler Hess, CE, 15-0, 2:15. (53-12).
152—Karson Kline, CL, dec. Tanner Hall, CE, 10-4. (56-12).
160—Lane Kocher, CE, dec. JD Graham, CL, 7-3. (56-15).