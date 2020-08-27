PORT MATILDA — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf teams opened their seasons Thursday with a Mountain League Octameet at Skytop Mountain Golf Club.
The Mounties, led by Jake Vaux (93) and Chad Frank (94) had the fifth-best score on the day with a 395. They went 3-4.
Clearfield shot a 418 and went 2-5. Ryan Gearhart paced the Bison with a 95.
“I thought we played well for it being the first varsity competition for a lot of these guys,” Bison head coach Chad Gearhart said.
“Skytop is a tough course to begin with and with the 20-25 mile per hour winds, it was brutal.”
Bellefonte shot the low team score with a 347 to open its Mountain League slate with a perfect 7-0 mark.
Red Raider Keith Hamilton had the best score with an 83, topping teammate Isaac Bloom, Huntingdon’s Ryan Marshall and Tyrone’s Jake Taylor by one stroke.
Philipsburg-Osceola hosts the next Mountain League meet Thursday at Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club.
Bellefonte—347
Keith Hamilton 83, Isaac Bloom 84, Gavin Fravel 90, Davis Corman 90. Others: Joe Bruni 94, Evan Braughler 104.
Tyrone—356
Jake Taylor 84, RJ Royer 85, Cassidy Mitsich 92, Cyrus Albery 95. Others: Hannah Long 128.
Central—359
Jerry Brumbaughj 88, Jonah Snowberger 89, Griffin Snowberger 89, Nick Baum 93. Others: Jacob Dick 98, Tyler Oakes 99.
Huntingdon—376
Ryan Marshall 84, Andon Suchan 97, Brady Handy 97, Jordan Houck 98. Others: Will Guyer-Wright 110, Levi Shope 116.
Philipsburg-Osceola—395
Jake Vaux 93, Chad Frank 94, Oliver Harpster 104, Logan Phillipi 104. Others: Colby Hahn 111, Zach Kolbe 116.
Clearfield—418
Ryan Gearhart 95, Matt Pallo 104, Luke Roach 104, Adam Miller 115. Others: Alex Lansberry 119, Ethan Evilsizor 124.
Bald Eagle Area—421
Luke Barnhert 93, Wyatt McClain 101, Ayden Jadon 116, Noan Foltz 120. Others: Sutton Thompson 121, Heath Basalla 128.
Penns Valley—462
Logan Jones 105, Justin Darlington 113, Richie Butler 121, Calvin Grenoble 123. Others: Cameron Kubalak 127, Nicholas Cain 135.