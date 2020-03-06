ST. MARYS — If only the Bison could have the first quarter back.
The Clearfield boys basketball team had a cold shooting first quarter in Friday night’s PIAA class 4A first-round playoff game against WPIAL runner-up Belle Vernon, hitting just 4-of-15 shots, while the Leopards couldn’t miss.
Belle Vernon went 10-of-16 from the floor, including popping five 3-pointers, to build a 25-10 first-quarter lead.
The Bison made a valiant comeback, getting as close as one point in the fourth quarter, but ultimately dropped a 65-60 decision to end their season.
“The ones that usually go in just didn’t in the first quarter,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “But give our kids credit. We were able to get those shots. I watched (Belle Vernon) play a lot of games and teams did not get the shots that we got on them. Give our kids so much credit for getting the shots we wanted to get.”
Clearfield was able to whittle the Leopard advantage down to eight points in the second quarter before Jake Haney drilled a buzzer-beating trey to put the Leopards back on top by double digits (39-28) at the break.
But the Bison came out of the locker room with purpose, going on a 13-4 run to cut the deficit all the way down to two points, 43-41.
Karson Rumsky netted five points, while Matt Pallo and Cade Walker scored four to get Clearfield right back in the game.
The Leopards were able to end the third on a 5-0 run to go back in front 48-41, but the outcome was far from decided at that point.
“We contained them after halftime,” Glunt said. “We played hard on defense. We were playing as a team. We never quit. The kids did a fantastic job.”
The Bison were able to get back in the game by keeping Leopard leading scorer Devin Whitlock under lock and key through three quarters. Whitlock, who has already surpassed 1,000 points for his career as a sophomore, had just eight points after three quarters.
“Give Matt Pallo and the whole team credit,” Glunt said. “We wanted to contain him. We focused on him. He’s an awesome player. The thing we had to do was contain and box out and we did a good job of that, especially in the second half.”
The Bison ran into some trouble in the fourth quarter when they lost senior point guard Andrew Lopez, who fouled out early in the frame. Belle Vernon got its lead back to 10 in his absence, but the Bison once again found a way to battle back.
Rumsky hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 7, Walker grabbed an offensive board and hit the putback shot to make it a 5-point Belle Vernon lead and Cole Miller drained a 3 to cut the Leopards’ advantage to 61-59.
The Bison got as close as 61-60 with less than a minute to play, but Thomas Hepple got a big bucket to stretch the Belle Vernon lead to three and Daniel Gordon connected on two late free throws to seal it.
“We did not quit,” Glunt said. “We were down one to the WPIAL runner-up with 30 seconds to play. I’m so proud of our kids.”
Rumsky led the Bison with 20 points and nine rebounds. Walker added 18 points and seven boards and both Pallo and Miller scored eight.
“Total team effort,” Glunt said. “RG (Ryan Gearhart) coming in and getting a steal and getting fouled. Nick Ryan giving us defense. Karson and Cade playing so well. Cole playing like he has been. Luke and Matt playing so well. Harry gave us big minutes, Kandyn too.
“And our kids that didn’t get to play are so important to the team. We call them the Red Squad. They prepared us for this game. Our Red Squad got us ready for this game. Total team effort, and I’m so proud of every one of them.”
Whitlock ended up with 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Belle Vernon. Hepple added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gordon netted 10.
The Leopards move on to play Lancaster Catholic, which beat Ringgold 59-56, in the next round.
Clearfield finishes its season with a record of 15-10.
“I thought we had an excellent season,” Glunt said. “This was the toughest schedule that we have faced since I have been the head coach. Ten out of our 14 opponents made the playoffs and many of the teams had players that are going to play college basketball.
“For us to finish with 15 wins is a credit to how hard our kids worked in the offseason to prepare for the season and then how much they improved as the season progressed. They had great concentration and worked very hard at practice every day. Their focus and effort have led them to continuing our winning tradition here at Clearfield and I am so proud of what they accomplished this season.”
Belle Vernon—65
Whitlock 7 1-4 15, Haney 4 0-0 12, Hartman 1 2-4 5, Ruokonen 0 0-2 0, Klanchar 4 1-2 9, Hepple 6 2-6 14, Gordon 3 2-3 10. Totals: 25 8-21 65.
Clearfield—60
Pallo 4 0-0 8, Winters 0 0-0 0, Rumsky 7 2-2 20, Lopez 2 0-0 5, Walker 7 4-8 18, Miller 2 2-2 8, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 1-2 1, Ryan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-14 60.
Three-pointers: Haney 4, Hartman, Gordon 2; Rumsky 4, Lopez, Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
Belle Vernon 25 14 9 17—65
Clearfield 10 18 13 19—60