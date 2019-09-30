HYDE — The Clearfield jayvee football team defeated visiting Bellefonte 35-8 Monday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
Caden Irwin rushed for 44 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and connected on five of his nine pass attempts for 88 yards, including a 41-yard TD pass to Logan Firanski, who had all five receptions.
Firanski added an 83-yard interception return for a score.
Graeson Graves was 5-of-5 on PATs.
Jose Alban added 111 yards rushing on 12 attempts and recovered two Bellefonte fumbles.
Clearfield is back in action Oct. 7 at Tyrone.