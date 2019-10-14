WINGATE — The Clearfield JV Football team dropped a 12-8 decision to host Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
The Bison led 8-0 in the second quarter thanks to a first-quarter safety when a bad snap on a BEA punt went out of the end zone and a Caden Irwin 8-yard TD pass to Nate Natoli in the second.
But the host Eagles scored a TD in the second and went ahead with another in the third.
Max Paul-Cook and Jose Alban each recovered fumbles for the Bison.
Alban also ran for 72 yards on 16 carries.
Paul-Cook added five receptions for 41 yards.
The junior varsity Bison finish their season next week against Ridgway.
The venue has not yet been determined.