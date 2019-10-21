HYDE — The Clearfield junior varsity football team dropped an 18-7 decision to Ridgway on Monday evening in its season finale.
The Bison led 7-6 at the half, thanks to a Jose Alban 4-yard touchdown run and Matt Bush PAT.
But the Elkers outscored them 12-0 over the final two quarters to notch the win.
Alban ran the ball 14 times for 46 yards to lead the Bison ground game.
Caden Irwin completed 8 of his 15 pass attempts for 156 yards and was intercepted once.
Nate Natoli caught three balls for 67 yards, while Alban and Max Paul Cook each had two receptions for 42 yards.
Dylan Wilt had a fumble recovery for Clearfield.