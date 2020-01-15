HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team outscored visiting Bellefonte 16-6 in the second quarter to erase an 8-6 deficit, then held on to beat the Raiders 58-51 Wednesday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
Cade Walker and Karson Rumsky each netted 15 points to lead the Bison. Andrew Lopez netted 10, while Harrison Peacock (9) and Cole Miller (8) were nearly in double figures as well.
Rumsky recorded 10 rebounds and Lopez dished out eight assists.
Clearfield improved to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain League.
The Bison are back in action Friday, hosting Bald Eagle Area.
Bellefonte—51
Grey 0 0-0 0, Bauman 1 0-0 2, McCartney 10 6-9 30, Bernier 2 0-3 4, Nadolsky 7 1-3 15, Carey 0 0-0 0, Eckley-Jones 0 0-2 0, Way 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-17 51.
Clearfield—58
Walker 4 7-9 15, Rumsky 7 1-2 15, Lopez 3 4-10 10, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Winters 0 1-2 1, Peacock 3 3-4 9, Miller 0 2 2-2 8, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 18029 58.
Three-pointers: McCartney 4; Miller 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 8 6 14 23—51
Clearfield 6 16 16 20—58