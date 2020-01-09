ST. MARYS — Trailing 15-10 after the first five bouts of Thursday evening’s dual meet with host St. Marys, the Clearfield wrestling team won seven of the next eight matchups to pull away from the Dutch 40-24.
Evan Davis (106), Luke Freeland (138) and Hayden Kovalick (170) had pins for the Bison, while Mark McGonigal (160) picked up a major decision.
Nolan Barr (120), Karson Kline (132), Oliver Billotte (220) and Jon Doran (285) all won crucial decisions and Derrick Bender (113) notched a forfeit win to help the Bison up their dual meet record to 3-2.
Clearfield hosts Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Clearfield 40, St. Marys 24
152—Tylor Herzing, SM, pinned Logan Firanski, C, 1:27. (0-6).
160—Mark McGonigal, C, maj. dec. Johnny Wittman, SM, 13-5. (4-6).
170—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Raivis Bobby, SM, 1:02. (10-6).
182—Waylon Wehler, SM, dec. Brett Zattoni, C, 3-2. (10-9).
195—Jeremy Garthwaite, SM, pinned Matt Bailor, C, 1:55. (10-15).
220—Oliver Billotte, C, dec. Alex Lukaschunis, SM, 9-8. (13-15).
285—Jon Doran, C, dec. Colton Swanson, SM, 4-1. (16-15).
106—Evan Davis, C, pinned Tanner Quackenbush, SM, 0:16. (22-15).
113—Derrick Bender, C, won by forfeit. (28-15).
120—Nolan Barr, C, dec. Isaac Dellaquilla, SM. 9-4. (31-15).
126—Connor Gausman, SM, dec. Jason Plubell, C, 14-7. (31-18).
132—Karson Kline, C, dec. Lane Dellaquilla, SM, 6-2. (34-18).
138—Luke Freeland, C, pinned Logan Mosier, SM, 1:59. (40-18).
145—Gregory Tettis, SM, pinned Peyton Smay, C, 3:31. (40-24).