WILLIAMSPORT — The Clearfield wrestling team finished eighth at the 22-team Top Hat Tournament Saturday at Williamsport High School, scoring 125 team points.
Saucon Valley won the tournament with 259 points, followed by Central Mountain (200) and the host Millionaires (177). Saucon Valley had two champs and four second-place finishers to help claim the team title.
St. Joseph’s crowned a tournament-best three champions, but was just ninth in the team race with 111 points.
Oliver Billotte led the Bison with a third-place finish at 220. He was 4-1 with four falls in the tournament, his only loss coming to Montoursville’s Cameron Wood, the eventual champ, in the semifinals.
Brett Zattoni placed fourth at 195 after going 4-2 during the 2-day tournament.
Evan Davis (106) and Mark McGonigal (170) both notched fifth-place finishes, while heavyweight Jon Doran took sixth. Davis was 4-2, McGonigal was 3-2 and Doran went 3-3.
Karson Kline (138) and Hayden Kovalick (182) rounded out the Bison placewinners with sevenths. Kline was 3-2 in the tourney, while Kovalick was 4-2.
Clearfield’s Peyton Smay and Justin Hand each went 3-2, but did not place.
The Bison return to action Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.
Top Hat Tournament
Championship Finals
106—Branden Wentzel (Montoursville) 3-0 won by decision over Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) 3-1 (Dec 12-5)
113—Gavin Richard (Daniel Boone) 30-6 won by decision over Scott Johnson (Muncy) 17-1 (Dec 4-3)
120—Carter Weaver (Williamsport) 4-0 won by decision over Travis Riefenstahl (Saucon Valley) 24-11 (Dec 3-1)
126—Seth Donovan (Titusville) 4-0 won by decision over Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain) 27-10 (Dec 4-3)
132—Jacob Blair (Muncy) 4-0 won by decision over Chris Arciuolo (Saucon Valley) 23-5 (Dec 9-3)
138—Zack Witmer (St. Joseph‘s Catholic) 4-0 won by decision over Jake Jones (Saucon Valley) 31-3 (Dec 1-0)
145—JT Hogan (Daniel Boone) 30-6 won by major decision over Luke Gorg (Hughesville) 37-10 (MD 11-3)
152—Caleb Dowling (St. Joseph‘s Catholic) 4-0 won by tech fall over Lane Porter (Central Mountain) 25-11 (TF-1.5 4:05 (16-1))
160—Matt Arciuolo (Saucon Valley) 45-5 won by decision over Keegan Rothrock (St. Joesph‘s Catholic) 3-1 (Dec 7-4)
170—Tyler Stoltzfus (St. Joseph‘s Catholic) 4-0 won by tech fall over Dane Csencsits (Saucon Valley) 32-10 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-0))
182—Jake Marnell (Hazleton) 4-0 won by decision over Braydyn Lugardo (Saucon Valley) 23-10 (Dec 3-2)
195—Seth Hunsinger (Hazleton) 4-0 won by fall over Nikolas Miller (Central Mountain) 20-14 (Fall 5:09)
220—Cameron Wood (Montoursville) 4-0 won by fall over Cael Hembury (Muncy) 32-17 (Fall 1:50)
285—Nick Warnke (Saucon Valley) 32-9 won by decision over Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg) 23-3 (Dec 4-1)