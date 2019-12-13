HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield boys basketball team lost to host Huntingdon 67-48 on Friday evening.
Cade Walker led the Bison with 23 points and seven rebounds.
Karson Rumsky added nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
The Bison slipped to 2-1 with the loss.
Clearfield is back in action Monday at Punxsutawney.
Clearfield—48
Walker 10 3-5 23, Rumsky 2 4-6 9 , Lopez 2 1-2 5, Pallo 2 2-5 6, Winters 0 0-0 0, Peacock 1 1-2 3, C. Miller 1 0-0 2, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-2 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-22 48.
Huntingdon—67
Cooper 5 3-6 13, A. Miller 2 1-1 5, J. Ritchey 9 3-5 22, N. Gearhart 6 2-4 14, Harman 3 0-0 7, R. Ritchey 0 2-2 2, Poorman 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 11-18 67.
Three-pointers: Rumsky; J. Ritchey, Harman.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 13 7 17—48
Huntingdon 15 21 11 20—67