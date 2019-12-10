WINGATE — The Clearfield wrestling team dropped a 39-30 decision to host Bald Eagle Area Tuesday evening in its dual meet opener.
Karson Kline (138), Justin Hand (145) and Mark McGonigal (170) recorded falls for the Bison, while Matt Bailor (220) picked up a forfeit win.
Brett Zattoni (195) and Oliver Billotte (285) both added regular decisions for the Bison.
Clearfield (0-1) is back in action Friday, hosting DuBois.
Bald Eagle Area 39, Clearfield 30
138—Karson Kline, C, pinned Kevin Taylor, BEA, 2:25. (0-6).
145—Justin Hand, C, pinned Garrett Burns, BEA, 1:55. (0-12).
152—Gage McClenahan, BEA, pinned Luke Freeland, C, 2:55. (6-12).
160—Drew Koleno, BEA, pinned Izak Thompson, C, 1:05. (12-12).
170—Mark McGonigal, C, won by forfeit. (12-18).
182—Noah Foltz, BEA, dec, Hayden Kovalick, C, 6-4. (15-18).
195—Brett Zattoni, C, dec, Chandler Burns, BEA, 9-4. (15-21).
220—Matt Bailor, C, won by forfeit. (15-27).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, dec. David Close, BEA, 3-0. (15-30).
106—Coen Bainey, BEA, won by forfeit. (21-30).
113—Jeffrey Pifer, BEA, pinned Evan Davis, C, 1:30. (27-30).
120—Gabe Millward, BEA, dec. Derrick Bender, C, 13-12. (30-30).
126—Cooper Gilham, BEA, pinned Nolan Barr, C, 3:59. (36-30).
132—Drake Holderman, BEA, dec. Peyton smay, C, 6-1. (39-30).